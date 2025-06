The Mets promoted Benge from High-A Brooklyn to Double-A Binghamton on Sunday.

Benge will take a step up to Double-A after batting .302/.417/.480 with four home runs and 15 stolen bases over 60 games with Brooklyn. A first-round selection in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft in 2024, Benge could be in line to reach the big leagues at some point in 2026.