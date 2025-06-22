Carson Benge News: Promoted to Double-A

Benge was promoted to Double-A Binghamton on Sunday.

Benge will take a step up to Double-A after batting .302 with four home runs, 37 RBI, 47 runs scored and 15 stolen bases over 225 at-bats in 60 games with High-A Brooklyn this year. The 22-year-old was selected in the first round of the First-Year Player Draft in 2024, and he's one of the Mets' top overall prospects, potentially on track to make his major-league debut in 2026.