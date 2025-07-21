Menu
Carson Kelly News: Goes deep in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 21, 2025

Kelly went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 12-4 loss to the Royals.

While Kansas City's offense broke the game open, Kelly still managed to turn in his own solid effort. The Chicago catcher is now up to 13 home runs for the season, and he's been hot in July with a .350 batting average and four long balls in 12 games. The return of Miguel Amaya (oblique) may cut into Kelly's playing time a little bit, though the latter has earned a sizeable role due to his strong production at the plate.

