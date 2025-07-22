Carson Seymour News: Back in majors

The Giants recalled Seymour from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday.

The right-hander was sent down in early July after giving up two earned runs over four frames in his first two MLB appearances, but he'll rejoin San Francisco early in the second half. Seymour has primarily worked out of the rotation for Sacramento this season and has a 3.86 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 90:39 K:BB over 77 innings, and he's a candidate to fill the rotation spot vacated by Hayden Birdsong, who was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move Tuesday.