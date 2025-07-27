Carson Seymour News: Could work in bulk relief Sunday

Seymour is likely lined up to pitch at least a couple of innings in Sunday's game against the Mets after opening pitcher Matt Gage exits the contest, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Between his 33 appearances at the Triple-A level and the majors this season, Gage has yet to pitch more than 2.2 innings, so the Giants are unlikely to let him work a full turn through the batting order in his first career MLB start. San Francisco could call up a pitcher from the minors to provide another fresh arm for Sunday's contest, but based on how the team's bullpen currently looks heading into the series finale, Seymour appears to be the most likely candidate to cover the bulk of the innings once Gage exits the game. Seymour has tossed six innings over his three relief appearances in the majors this season but has been a full-time starter when he's been with Triple-A Sacramento, pitching to a 3.86 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 90:39 K:BB in 77 innings. The Giants have two openings in the rotation at the moment, so Seymour could be on track to make multiple starts or bulk-relief appearances for the big club.