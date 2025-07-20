Carson Spiers Injury: Returned from rehab stint

The Reds have returned Spiers (shoulder) from his minor-league rehab assignment due to right bicep soreness, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Spiers landed on the injured list due to a right shoulder impingement April 20 and was transferred to the 60-day IL in late May. He appeared to be nearing activation, as the right-hander began a rehab assignment July 3 and worked up to 75 pitches over 3.1 frames in his most recent outing Saturday, but he's experienced a setback due to an issue with his right bicep. It's unclear how much more time Spiers will need to miss as a result of the new injury.