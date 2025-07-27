Carson Whisenhunt News: Set for major-league debut Monday
Whisenhunt is expected to be called up from Triple-A Sacramento to start Monday's contest versus the Pirates in San Francisco, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Whisenhunt will be making his major-league debut Monday, stepping into one of the rotation spots that opened up after the Giants optioned Hayden Birdsong to Triple-A and placed Landen Roupp (elbow) on the injured list. The 24-year-old has posted a 4.42 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with 86 strikeouts over 97.2 innings in 18 starts at Triple-A this season. With an impressive showing against the Pirates, Whisenhunt could stick around with the Giants for multiple turns through the rotation.
