Casey Mize Injury: Dealing with cramping

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 22, 2025

Manager A.J. Hinch said Mize was removed from Sunday's game against the Rays due to right leg cramping, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The 28-year-old allowed one run on six hits with five strikeouts and no walks across five frames before departing one batter into the sixth inning, but he's not dealing with a significant injury. Mize should be fine to make his next turn through the rotation next weekend versus Minnesota, assuming he experiences no additional issues over the next couple of days.

Casey Mize
Detroit Tigers
