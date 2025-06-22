Casey Mize Injury: Departs with apparent injury

Mize was removed from Sunday's game against the Rays due to an apparent right leg injury, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The right-hander was visited by the training staff after throwing a 92-mile-per-hour fastball -- more than two ticks below his season average -- during the sixth inning, and he left the game after appearing to flex his right leg. The specifics of the injury are unclear, and Mize's status should be updated by the team in the near future. Before exiting while the game was tied 1-1, MIze struck out five and was charged with one earned run on six hits and no walks over five innings.