Casey Mize News: Cleared to start Saturday

Mize (leg) is listed as the Tigers' starting pitcher for Saturday's game against the Twins, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Mize was removed from his most recent start Sunday against the Rays due to cramping in his right leg, but he has recovered fine and is ready to roll for his next turn in the rotation. The right-hander has yielded two earned runs or fewer in each of his last four starts, although he's reached the six-inning mark on just one occasion during that stretch.