Casey Mize News: Comes away with fifth win

Mize (5-1) earned the win Thursday against the Angels after allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks in seven innings. He struck out four.

Although he tied a season high with four runs and two homers allowed, Mize hurled seven innings Thursday for the second time this season. The long ball has been an issue for the right-hander over his last four starts, during which he's been taken deep six times over 25 innings. Despite those shortcomings, Mize has maintained a strong 2.70 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 27:9 K:BB across 36.2 frames in 2025, but he's next slated for a tough assignment at hitter-friendly Coors Field against the Rockies.