Casey Mize News: Cruises to eighth win

Mize (8-2) picked up the win in Saturday's 10-5 victory over the Twins, giving up two runs on five hits and a walk over 6.2 innings. He struck out five.

The Tigers' offense was relentless on the afternoon, putting at least one run on the board in seven straight innings as part of a 15-hit, four-homer attack, giving Mize more than enough cushion. The quality start was his fifth of the season, and since coming off the IL in late May, the right-hander has allowed three runs or fewer in seven straight trips to the mound -- a stretch in which he's delivered a 3.25 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 34:10 K:BB in 36 innings. Mize will look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next weekend in Cleveland.