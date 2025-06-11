Casey Mize News: Falls to Orioles
Mize (6-2) took the loss Wednesday against the Orioles, allowing two runs on eight hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out seven.
It was a decent outing overall for Mize, who had failed to make it through five innings in his previous two starts. The only damage against right-hander came on Ramon Urias' two-run homer in the third inning, though the Tigers could only muster one run of support, leaving Mize with his second loss. The 28-year-old Mize now sports a 2.95 ERA with a 1.28 WHIP and 55:18 K:BB through 11 starts (61 innings) this season. He's currently slated to face the Pirates at home in his next outing.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now