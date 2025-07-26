Ceddanne Rafaela News: Fills in at second base

Rafaela started at second base and went 0-for-4 in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Dodgers.

The All-Star break appears to have put a cooler on Rafaela's bat. He entered the break on a 19-game heater, during which he had a 1.141 OPS with seven home runs, nine doubles and 20 RBI. Since returning, Rafaela's gone 6-for-27 (.222) with zero extra-base hits and RBI over seven games in the second half. His start Friday was his second consecutive at the keystone and fourth overall. With Marcelo Mayer (wrist) on the 10-day injured list, Rafaela could see more playing at second base.