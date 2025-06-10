Menu
Cedric Mullins News: Activated by Orioles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 10, 2025 at 11:49am

The Orioles activated Mullins (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

Mullins has been shelved since late May by a right hamstring strain but has been cleared to return to action after taking live at-bats Sunday. He will be skipping a rehab assignment. Colton Cowser and Jorge Mateo had been handling center field while Mullins was out, but Cowser will move to a corner-outfield spot now and Mateo will likely operate mostly in a reserve role.

