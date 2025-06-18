Cedric Mullins News: Belts 12th long ball in defeat

Mullins went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 12-8 defeat to the Rays.

Mullins socked his 12th homer of the season, and he continues to hit more for power than average since returning from the injured list. Across his last 29 at-bats, the speedy outfielder is batting just .207 but has two big flies, two doubles and four RBI. Mullins had worked his way atop Baltimore's lineup earlier this year before giving way to Jackson Holliday in the leadoff spot -- the former has now hit sixth or lower in each of his last 16 outings -- and Mullins' fantasy upside may not be as pronounced while he's in the lower part of the batting order.