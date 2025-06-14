Menu
Cedric Mullins News: Slugs home run in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 14, 2025 at 10:23pm

Mullins went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run during Saturday's 6-5 win over the Angels.

Mullins went yard for the 11th time, bringing his OPS up to .786 on the season. If he can keep that pace, it would be the second-best season mark of his career, behind just his career season in 2021. The 30-year-old now has four extra-base hits over his last three games after going the five prior games without one.

Cedric Mullins
Baltimore Orioles
