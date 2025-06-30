Menu
Chadwick Tromp Injury: Leaves with back tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 30, 2025

Tromp exited Monday night's game against the Blue Jays with lower back tightness, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Gary Sanchez moved from designated hitter to catcher in the bottom of the third inning, and starting pitcher Trevor Rogers entered the lineup in the nine spot. Prior to leaving, Tromp went 0-for-1 at the plate. With both Adley Rutschman (oblique) and Maverick Handley (concussion) on the injured list, Sanchez looks likely to handle catching duties for Baltimore in the immediate future.

