Chadwick Tromp News: Elects free agency after IL stint

Tromp (back) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday and elected free agency instead of an outright assignment to Triple-A Norfolk, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

The Orioles appeared to not have room on the 26-man roster for Tromp due to Adley Rutschman (oblique) being close to a return from the IL. Rather than stay in the organization in Triple-A, Tromp opted to hit the free market. Now that he's fully recovered from a lower back strain, the 30-year-old should garner interest from teams looking to add backstop depth. Tromp is slashing .250/.330/.370 with three home runs and 12 RBI across 103 plate appearances in Triple-A this season.