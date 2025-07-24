Menu
Chandler Simpson News: Scores three runs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 24, 2025

Simpson went 3-for-5 with three runs scored, a walk and a stolen base Wednesday against the White Sox.

Simpson has occupied the leadoff spot in the Rays' lineup for the last seven games and has excelled in the role. He's gone 9-for-30 with only two strikeouts while scoring six runs and stealing five bases. Since being recalled June 24, he's hit .341 with 12 runs scored and 12 stolen bases across 24 games.

Chandler Simpson
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
