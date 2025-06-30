Menu
Charlie Morton News: Next start coming Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 1, 2025 at 7:47am

Morton's next start has been pushed back from Tuesday in Texas to Friday in Atlanta due to low-grade right elbow tendinitis, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Brandon Young will draw a spot start Tuesday in Morton's place. While the Orioles are optimistic that Morton will be ready to go after a few extra days of rest, he will likely need to get through a bullpen session this week before being cleared to start Friday.

Charlie Morton
Baltimore Orioles
