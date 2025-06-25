Charlie Morton News: One rough inning in no-decision

Morton didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Rangers, giving up three runs on four hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out three.

The veteran righty held Texas in check for four of his five frames, but he was lucky escape the fourth inning with only three runs on his ledger, as some shaky Baltimore defense kept the snowball rolling after he issued a leadoff walk to Corey Seager. The three strikeouts were Morton's lowest total since a relief appearance May 10, and over six starts since rejoining the rotation, he's gone 4-0 while posting a 2.90 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 37:10 K:BB through 31 innings. He'll look to get back in the win column in his next outing, which lines up to be a rematch with the Rangers next week in Texas.