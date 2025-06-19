Charlie Morton News: Sharp again for fourth win

Morton (4-7) allowed one run on six hits and struck out seven without walking a batter over six innings to earn the win Thursday over the Rays.

Morton gave up the opening run, a Danny Jansen RBI single in the third inning, but that was it. This was Morton's third quality start in his last five outings since rejoining the rotation May 26 versus the Cardinals. The veteran right-hander has earned all of his wins on the year while allowing just eight runs (seven earned) over 26 innings in that span. His ERA is down to 5.64 with a 1.60 WHIP and 74:32 K:BB through 67 innings over 17 appearances (11 starts) this season. Morton is projected to make his next start at home versus the Rangers.