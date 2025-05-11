Charlie Morton News: Shifts back to bullpen

Morton struck out two over two perfect innings of relief in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Angels.

After slotting into the rotation Wednesday and dropping to 0-7 on the season while giving up three runs over four innings in a loss to the Twins, Morton shifted back to the bullpen this weekend and was tasked with mopping up in Saturday's loss. With the Orioles bringing Zach Eflin (lat) back from the injured list to start Sunday's series finale in Anaheim, Morton isn't expected to be needed in the rotation anytime soon.