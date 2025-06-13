Charlie Morton News: Strikes out 10 in win

Morton (3-7) earned the win against the Angels on Friday, allowing five hits and one walk while striking out 10 across five scoreless innings.

Morton was fantastic, generating 16 whiffs on 78 pitches for his second 10-strikeout performance of the season. If not for a lengthy rain delay, the veteran likely would have had a shot at his third quality start in four outings since rejoining the rotation May 26. On the year, he owns a 6.05 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 67:32 K:BB across 61 innings and lines up for a road matchup with the Rays next week.