Chas McCormick News: Notches steal Monday

McCormick went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 6-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

McCormick has gone 3-for-11 with four strikeouts over three games since returning from an oblique strain that had kept him out since late May. The outfielder has started two of those games, both in center field, which will put some pressure on Taylor Trammell for playing time until Jake Meyers (calf) is able to return. For the season, McCormick is slashing .259/.333/.296 with no home runs, two RBI, nine runs scored and two steals on five attempts through 64 plate appearances. If he can't get his bat going, McCormick could eventually be limited to filling in as a fourth outfielder once the Astros are healthier.