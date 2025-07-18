Chas McCormick News: Returns from IL

The Astros reinstated McCormick (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Friday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McCormick played six games in the minors while working his way back from a left oblique strain that has plagued him since May, going 4-for-23 with two homers, four RBI, four runs scored and a steal. Now healthy, he'll provide some depth to an Astros outfield unit that has been decimated by injuries. However, his .649 OPS in the bigs this year isn't likely to buy him regular playing time. Kenedy Corona was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.