Chase Burns News: Awarded another start

Burns is slated to make his next start for the Reds on Monday against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Burns will unsurprisingly stick around in the Cincinnati rotation after he fell short of a quality start but nonetheless impressed in his MLB debut this past Tuesday against the Yankees. The rookie became the first starting pitcher in the expansion era to strike out the first five batters he faced in a debut outing, and he added three more punchouts over five innings while yielding three earned runs on six hits and no walks. The 22-year-old righty will tentatively line up for two starts during the upcoming week, with his second turn expected to come on five days' rest July 6 in Philadelphia.