Chase Burns News: Dominant in second Triple-A start

Burns struck out seven over seven innings while allowing one run on three hits and zero walks Wednesday for Triple-A Louisville.

Burns, arguably the top pitching prospect in baseball, has allowed more than one earned run in just two of his 13 starts this year. Wednesday's outing was his second start at Triple-A and one of his best starts of the season. Wade Miley is currently operating as the Reds' fifth starter while Hunter Greene (groin) is on the 15-day injured list. It's unclear when the Reds might promote Burns, but he's a must-stash in fantasy leagues where possible.