Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Chase Burns headshot

Chase Burns News: Fans seven in first Triple-A start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 13, 2025

Burns gave up two earned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out seven in 5.1 innings Thursday for Triple-A Louisville.

In his Triple-A debut, Burns held his own against a stacked Iowa lineup that includes Moises Ballesteros, Jonathon Long, Owen Caissie and Kevin Alcantara. The 22-year-old righty averaged 97.1 mph on his four-seam fastball (touched 98.6 mph) and his 89-mph slider got whiffs 50 percent of the time. Now that he's at Triple-A, Burns could be promoted to the majors at any point and is a must-stash where possible.

Chase Burns
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now