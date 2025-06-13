Chase Burns News: Fans seven in first Triple-A start

Burns gave up two earned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out seven in 5.1 innings Thursday for Triple-A Louisville.

In his Triple-A debut, Burns held his own against a stacked Iowa lineup that includes Moises Ballesteros, Jonathon Long, Owen Caissie and Kevin Alcantara. The 22-year-old righty averaged 97.1 mph on his four-seam fastball (touched 98.6 mph) and his 89-mph slider got whiffs 50 percent of the time. Now that he's at Triple-A, Burns could be promoted to the majors at any point and is a must-stash where possible.