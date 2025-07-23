Chase DeLauter Injury: Undergoes wrist surgery

The Guardians announced that DeLauter underwent surgery Wednesday to address a hamate fracture in his right hand/wrist. The outfielder is expected to be out for 6-to-8 weeks before returning to game action.

The wrist surgery is yet another setback on the health front for the talented 23-year-old outfielder, who required sports hernia surgery during the spring and previously missed significant time in his first three seasons of professional ball due to injuries to both feet. DeLauter had been productive when available at Triple-A Columbus this season, producing a .278/.383/.476 line with five home runs in 149 plate appearances before he sustained the wrist injury shortly before the All-Star break. Given the timeline provided by the Guardians, DeLauter is likely out of the running to make his MLB debut in 2025, and he could be hard pressed to make it back before the Triple-A regular season comes to an end Sept. 21.