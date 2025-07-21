Chase Meidroth News: Career night in victory

Meidroth went 4-for-5 with three doubles and a run scored in Monday's 8-3 win at Tampa Bay.

The Chicago rookie notched four hits for the first time in the big leagues while also securing his first game with multiple extra-base hits. With this performance, Meidroth raised his batting average from .241 to .251 to go with 11 doubles, 11 steals, 31 runs scored and 12 RBI across 316 total plate appearances. The 23-year-old should continue to play a prominent role in the White Sox lineup as the starting shortstop when healthy.