Chase Silseth Injury: In midst of rehab assignment

Silseth (undisclosed) has been working primarily in a relief role for the Angels' ACL club, posting a 5.14 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 12:1 K:BB over seven innings spanning five appearances since July 5.

Silseth landed on Triple-A Salt Lake's 7-day injured list May 20 and missed over six weeks of game action. He began a minor-league rehab assignment with the ACL Angels on July 5 and has worked in relief in four of the five games in which he's appeared. Silseth had one poor outing, giving up four runs in one inning July 21, but has held the opponent scoreless in his other four appearances. He could continue to work in relief when he returns to Salt Lake, per Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register.