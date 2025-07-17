Chen-Wei Lin Injury: Goes on IL at High-A

Lin was placed on the 7-day injured list at High-A Peoria on Thursday with an undisclosed injury.

It's not clear when Lin was hurt or what injury he's battling, but he had struggled in his last five starts with Peoria, posting a 7.27 ERA and 23:18 K:BB over 17.1 frames. The 6-foot-7 Lin is one of the Cardinals' better pitching prospects, but he's yet to advance past A-ball at 23 years old and is now injured.