Chris Flexen News: Candidate to get stretched out

Manager Craig Counsell said Friday that Flexen is a candidate to get stretched out following the news that Jameson Taillon (calf) will be sidelined for a month or more, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

The 31-year-old righty has made over 15 starts in the big leagues each of the last four seasons but has worked solely in relief so far in 2025. He has a 0.62 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and a 15:8 K:BB in 29 innings as a reliever. Flexen's 6.5 K-BB% would rank third-lowest among qualified starters behind Erick Fedde (4.0 K-BB%) and Jack Kochanowicz (5.6 K-BB%).