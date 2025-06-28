Chris Flexen News: Covers four strong innings Friday

Flexen tossed four scoreless innings of relief in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Astros. He allowed two hits and a walk, while striking out one.

Chicago starter Cade Horton was hit hard, allowing seven earned runs in his four innings of work, but Flexen kept the Cubs in the game the rest of the way. It was a pretty standard outing for the veteran righty, who's allowed only two earned runs in 28 innings this season but is also sitting with just a 4.5 K/9. Flexen's middle relief role and lack of strikeouts limits his fantasy appeal, though he's been exceptional in real life for his new team in 2025.