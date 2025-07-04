Chris Flexen News: Earns fifth win Thursday

Flexen (5-0) tossed a scoreless inning of relief with a strikeout to earn the win in Thursday's 1-0, 10-inning victory over the Guardians.

Flexen continued his strong season for the Cubs, as he now has a 0.62 ERA and 0.83 WHIP along with a perfect 5-0 record across 29 innings out of the bullpen. It's the most wins for the former starter since he went 8-9 in 33 appearances (22 starts) for Seattle back in 2022. Flexen doesn't provide a ton of strikeouts, as he only has 15 of them this year, but he's otherwise been a valuable long reliever for Chicago.