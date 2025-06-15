Chris Flexen News: Improves to 4-0

Flexen (4-0) tossed a scoreless inning of relief to earn the win in Sunday's 3-2, 10-inning win over the Pirates.

Flexen worked the top of the 10th inning and kept Pittsburgh off the board despite having to deal with the automatic runner on second base. He then earned his fourth win of the year when the Cubs scored the winning run in the bottom half of the frame. Flexen extended his scoreless streak to 11 appearances and 18.1 innings to begin the season, as he's been a revelation in long relief for the Cubs. His role limits his fantasy impact, though Flexen has some appeal in deeper formats due to his sparkling ERA and WHIP, as well as his 4-0 record.