Chris Martin Injury: Likely IL-bound with calf strain

Martin is likely to be placed on the 15-day injured list after suffering a left calf strain during Sunday's loss to the Tigers, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The severity of the strain is unclear, but it seems to be bad enough that Martin will be shelved for at least a couple weeks. The veteran reliever has been a high-leverage arm for the Rangers this season, collecting a 2.36 ERA and 36:6 K:BB over 34.1 innings while notching a pair of saves.