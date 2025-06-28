Chris Murphy News: Reinstated from IL

The Red Sox reinstated Murphy (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Saturday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Murphy is ready to return to the the Red Sox's bullpen after fully recovering from Tommy John surgery in April of 2024. He posted a 4.91 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 17:9 K:BB across 14.2 innings during his rehab assignment. In corresponding moves, Luis Guerrero (elbow) was placed on the 15-day injured list and Justin Slaten (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day IL.