Chris Paddack News: Another shaky start

Paddack (3-6) picked up the win Thursday against the Reds, allowing four runs on six hits and no walks with three strikeouts over five innings.

Fresh off a nine-run, 12-hit start last week, Paddack failed to bounce back Thursday, yielding a trio of extra-base hits, including a two-run home run by Gavin Lux. It's been a very uncharacteristic stretch of play for Paddack, who had allowed two or fewer runs in six consecutive starts before his past two outings. On the year, Paddack owns a 4.48 ERA and a 56:23 K:BB across 80.1 innings. He's tentatively scheduled to face the Mariners in his next start.