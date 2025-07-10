Chris Paddack News: Hit hard in loss

Paddack (3-8) took the loss Thursday against the Cubs, allowing six runs on 11 hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out two.

Paddack's had a tough time of late, posting a 7.53 ERA over his last seven outings-- he's failed to log more than five strikeouts in a start during that span. The right-hander will head into the All-Star break with a 4.95 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 70:25 K:BB across 19 starts (100 innings).