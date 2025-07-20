Menu
Chris Taylor Injury: In midst of rehab stint

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 20, 2025

Taylor (hand) began a minor-league rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League on Thursday and has gone 4-for-6 with two walks and two RBI through two games.

Taylor fractured his left hand when he was pit by a pitch in a game June 9 but is far enough in his recovery to be playing in games. Assuming he doesn't have any setbacks during his rehab stint, the utility man could be back with the Angels before the end of July.

Chris Taylor
Los Angeles Angels
