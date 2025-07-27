Christian Koss Injury: Kicks off Triple-A rehab Saturday

Koss (hamstring) had his rehab assignment transferred to Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, and he went 1-for-5 with an RBI double in the team's 5-4 win over Las Vegas.

Koss began his rehab stint in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Thursday but was quickly moved to Triple-A. The 27-year-old doubled to left field in the sixth, giving Sacramento a 5-3 lead. The reserve infielder was placed on the 10-day injured list July 1 due to a left hamstring strain, but his quick progression from Arizona to Triple-A bodes well for a return to the big leagues soon.