Christian Koss Injury: Starts rehab assignment in Arizona
Koss (hamstring) began his rehab stint in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Thursday, and he went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI in the team's 7-3 win over the ACL Diamondbacks.
Koss played four innings at second base in his first rehab game, tallying two singles. The 27-year-old infielder was placed on the 10-day injured list July 1 due to a left hamstring strain. Before that, Koss had been solid as a reserve infielder for the Giants, slashing .265/.305/.357 with 12 runs scored, 12 RBI, two home runs and two stolen bases across 108 plate appearances.
