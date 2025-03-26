Christian Koss News: Makes MLB roster

The Giants selected Koss' contract from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday.

After a phenomenal spring that saw Koss slash .341/.426/.512 with five RBI and 12 runs scored across 47 plate appearances, he will be rewarded with a spot on San Francisco's Opening Day roster. The 27-year-old has spent most of his time at shortstop throughout his minor-league career but has experience at nearly every position, which helps his case for playing time. He'll be making his MLB debut whenever he gets into a game.