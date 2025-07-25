Menu
Christian Moore Injury: Progressing in recovery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 25, 2025

Moore (thumb) has started baseball activities, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Moore was called up by the Angels from Triple-A Salt Lake in mid-June and played in 18 games for the big club before landing on the IL in early July due to a left thumb sprain. His return to baseball activities is an encouraging sign, and the 23-year-old will look to progress enough in his recovery to swing a bat.

Christian Moore
Los Angeles Angels
