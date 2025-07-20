Christian Walker News: Blasts homer

Walker went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during Sunday's 11-3 win over Seattle.

Walker took Bryan Woo yard in the sixth inning, marking the first baseman's 13th long ball of the campaign. He's been on a tear lately, going 17-for-52 with three home runs in his last 12 games. Walker is on pace to log his fewest home runs in a season since 2021 after hitting 26 or more round trippers in each of the last three seasons.