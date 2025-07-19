Christian Walker News: Gets aboard four times Saturday
Walker went 2-for-4 with two walks, two RBI and one stolen base in Saturday's 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Mariners.
Walker had gone 0-for-12 with seven strikeouts over his previous three games. Prior to that brief slump wrapped around the All-Star break, the first baseman hit safely in 10 of 11 games between June 26 and July 11. It's been a bumpy first year in Houston for the 34-year-old, but he's been steadier recently. He's at a .229/.289/.371 slash line with 12 home runs, 49 RBI, 37 runs scored and one steal through 92 contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now