CJ Abrams Injury: Late scratch Sunday
Abrams was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game at Milwaukee for unspecified reasons, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.
The 24-year-old was initially penciled in atop the lineup, per usual, before being scratched about half an hour before first pitch Sunday. Abrams is presumably dealing with an injury, though the Nationals didn't provide any additional information when they announced the lineup change.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now